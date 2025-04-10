Police books 22 in Jangipur violence; Internet suspended, prohibitory orders in place

Kolkata: Following the violence in Jangipur of Murshidabad on Tuesday, police took stern action and arrested about 22 persons for vandalism, torching police cars and creating unrest.

The Internet connection in the affected areas has been suspended and prohibitory orders under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed.

According to a state police official, the situation in Jangipur is completely normal. Though the internet service has been suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure that no rumours are spread, the same is likely to be reviewed in one or two days.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate of Murshidabad, Rajarshi Mitra on Tuesday had passed an order to implement prohibitory measures under Section 163 of the BNSS in the areas under the jurisdiction of Raghunathganj and Suti police station. As per the order, the prohibitory measures, which commenced from 6 pm on April 8, will remain in force till 6 pm on April 10. Any assembly of five or more people in any place of Raghunathganj and Suti Police Station areas are not allowed. Carrying weapons, sharp objects and substances like petrol, diesel, kerosene or any other dangerous material are prohibited. Provocative action or speech which can incite violence is barred.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, MLA of Jangipur, Jakir Hossain reached the affected areas and met the local residents. He said that the Chief Minister is with the people and urged locals to inform him in case they need anything. The MLA also requested the residents to keep calm and not to fall for any provocation.