Police beefs up security, to keep vigil on ‘trouble makers’

Kolkata: Keeping in view the seventh phase of polls on Saturday, Kolkata Police has increased its security and will keep a strict vigilance on trouble mongers.



The police, it was learnt, has compiled a list of trouble makers and will ensure none in this list are stationed as polling agents in the booths. This is being ensured by all the police stations where the list is learnt to have been forwarded. In this list, there are a total of 575 people.Sources said that police are also keeping a close watch on city hotels. The Election Commission is learnt to have instructed that police must ensure that these troublemakers are nowhere to be found near polling booths. The compiled list contains names from across 10 divisions of Kolkata Police, including Bhangor.

Lalbazar Police Headquarters is learnt to have instructed that these trouble mongers must be under close watch from day before elections. The Lalbazar sleuths have been instructed that these people should not be found loitering in constituencies where they are not voters. In case they are found then the police will be apprehending them.

It was learnt that even political parties had handed over to the Election Commission a list of troublemakers. The list was handed over to the police later and based on which the police is also sending a report to the Commission.

The police are also keeping a close watch on the under-construction properties where these miscreants may hide themselves. The police are also learnt to have compiled a WhatsApp group so that they can reach as soon as possible when inputs are received. The incident site and video will be uploaded in the group. The action taken report will also be sent to both Lalbazar and to the Commission.