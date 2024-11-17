Police attacked while trying to stop clash in Regent Park, case registered

Kolkata: An inspector of Kolkata Police was manhandled while the cops were trying save a youth from getting lynched late on Saturday night in Regent Park area.

According to sources, on Saturday night Additional Officer in-charge (OC) of South traffic guard Amit Shaw was performing his night supervision duty. While passing through the Malancha morebin Regent Park area, he saw chaos in the area. When he got down from his car and went close to the gathering, the Additional OC of South traffic guard saw a youth was getting assaulted.

While Shaw tried to stop the people assaulting the youth, he was manhandled. However, despite being assaulted, Shaw somehow managed to save the youth and rushed him inside the police car. Later, the violent mob allegedly asked the police officer to hand over the youth to them. Their allegation was that several youths gather everyday in the area and often disturb women. However, none of the people saw the youth getting assaulted disturbing any women.

After a while, a large contingent of police force arrived and brought the situation under control. The youth was rushed to SSKM Hospital where he was admitted. Shaw was also treated and discharged from the hospital.

It is alleged that often youths from outside of the areas gather in the area and disturb women while commuting. So far, three persons have reportedly been arrested. Police have registered a case for manhandling the Additional OC along with two other cases.