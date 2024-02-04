Police attacked in Moyna, 4 cops hurt

Kolkata: Police personnel were attacked by unknown miscreants on Saturday night while patrolling at the Bakcha area of Moyna in East Midnapore.



According to sources, on Saturday night a team comprising six cops were on their patrolling duty. While they were going through the Bakcha area, suddenly, brickbats and stones were pelted on their van.

Due to the sudden attack, cops got confused and failed to identify the miscreants.

Four police personnel reportedly suffered injuries. They were rushed to Moyna Hospital where they were treated. Sources informed that police personnel had spotted a gathering in a bit distance when they were attacked. However, an investigation has started to find out why the cops were attacked and by whom. Till Sunday night, no one

was arrested.