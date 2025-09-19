Police assaulted in Netajinagar, six in cop net

Kolkata: Six persons were arrested by the cops of Netajinagar Police Station after the police personnel were attacked on Wednesday night while trying to prevent a group of people from threatening a lawyer.

According to sources, on Wednesday night, cops of Netajinagar Police Station were informed about a group of miscreants gathered in front of the house of a lawyer identified as Dipayan Ghosh.

After a while, a Sub Inspector (SI) of Netajinagar Police Station, along with a few other policemen, reached the spot and intervened.

While trying to detain a few miscreants, the accused persons allegedly assaulted the SI. However, after detaining them, cops came to know that the prime accused, identified as Jayanta Ghosh, went to the Baghajatin hospital.

When police reached the hospital to detain Jayanta, the accused allegedly attacked the SI with surgical forceps. However, the other police personnel managed to catch Jayanta.

Later, a massive manhunt was initiated and a total of six persons were arrested for attacking the police.

Simultaneously, another probe had been launched against the arrested persons for allegedly threatening Dipayan. It was learnt that he was earlier threatened over phone and later the accused persons went to his house.