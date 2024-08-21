Police ASI ‘close’ to accused civic volunteer grilled by CBI

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday interrogated an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Kolkata Police in connection with the probe of the alleged rape and murder of a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of R G Kar Hospital.



Though the Sealdah Court has already allowed CBI to conduct a polygraph test of Sanjoy Roy, it is not yet clear when it will be done.

As per the norms, CBI will have to seek consent of Roy for his polygraph test despite the court allowing the Central agency’s prayer.

On Tuesday, the ASI, identified as Anup Dutta, who is attached to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board, was summoned by the CBI as he is said to be close to Roy. On the night of the alleged rape and murder, Roy reportedly called Dutta.

CBI also came to know that Roy used to stay with Dutta at the barrack of Kolkata Police 4th Battalion located in Salt Lake, it was learnt. The Central agency is trying to find out whether Dutta was aware of Roy’s crime before his arrest. On Tuesday, the ASI reached the CGO Complex in the afternoon and was seen running inside the building to avoid media persons. He was silent despite several questions being asked.

Meanwhile, Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was grilled by the CBI for four days in a row. However, sources informed that the CBI officials are not convinced with the answers given by Ghosh.

The sleuths have also summoned a few doctors of the hospital. The Central agency, till date, visited the hospital at least thrice and also conducted a 3D mapping of the emergency ward and the seminar room.