Police arrests minor in Jorabagan murder case

Kolkata: A minor boy was reportedly taken into safe custody on Friday for allegedly murdering a man in Jorabagan on Thursday.

On Thursday, the victim identified as Abhijit Banerjee, aged about 56 years, was found dead inside his home in Sen Lane area of Jorabagan. He used to work in an insurance company. In the morning, he was found dead inside a room where bloodstains were found in several places.

During the probe, cops from the homicide section brought in sniffer dogs. It was found that the gold ornaments Banerjee was wearing were missing along with the mobile phone. When police tried to track his mobile phone’s tower location, they found it switched off but on Friday, cops received a notification that the mobile phone was turned on and its location was showing somewhere in Chapra of Nadia.

A police team reached the spot where the mobile phone location was tracked and found it in the possession of the child. While questioning him, cops were stunned to hear that he murdered Banerjee as the latter had an affair with the minor boy’s mother. Banerjee had met the mother while working for his company. They got into an affair but the boy was against it. Though he raised objections with his mother, she did not pay heed. Later, the child decided to murder Banerjee. Since he knew the place where Banerjee used to stay, he came from Chapra on Thursday morning and hacked the man to death. The boy stabbed him about 11 times