Police arrests man for posing as food safety officer in Malda

Malda: The police arrested a person from 18 Mile market area under Baishnabnagar Police Station for attempting extortion from shops posing as food safety officer based on the complaint of some traders in the area. The accused’s name is Goutam Dutta (57), of Bhakuria area in Murshidabad district.



On Saturday, he went to the market and raided several shops in a row. Some of the traders got suspicious and called the food safety office to confirm his identity. They also interrogated the person and received incoherent answers. Officials from the Food Safety department also reached the spot and confirmed the person to be an imposter. The police were called who arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, Goutam Dutta, on his way to the court, said that he was framed by a conspiracy and did no such thing. An investigation has been begun to see if there is any other gang behind this incident.