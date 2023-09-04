Police arrests four for selling football match tickets in black

Kolkata: Four persons were picked up near East Bengal Club on Saturday night for unauthorised selling of tickets for the East Bengal versus Mohun Bagan football match that took place on Sunday at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan.



According to police, to prevent any unauthorised selling of tickets, the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of Kolkata Police were keeping a strict vigil in and around the Maidan area. At night, they spotted some persons near the East Bengal Club. When they were intercepted, four youths tried to convince police saying that they had come to buy tickets for the match. On searching them, the police recovered a huge number of tickets which were to be sold at an inflated price. Later, they were handed over to Maidan Police Station for necessary action.

Meanwhile, police nabbed two persons on Saturday during the India-Pakistan match on charges of alleged betting. The accused persons were sitting in a car in the parking lot of a building on Waterloo Street. Acting on a tip-off, cops raided and caught the duo red-handed.