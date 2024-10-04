Police arrests driver, owner in Bansdroni accident case

Kolkata: The police have arrested the driver and the owner of the payloader which ran over a school student in Bansdroni two days ago.



During the probe, police at first tracked the owner of the payloader, Biswakarma Sharma. After interrogating him, police found the driver, Shambhu Ram. It is alleged that after the incident, Sharma had helped Ram to flee and take shelter in a secret place. Police are probing the case further to find out if there is any other person liable for the accident.

On Wednesday morning, a student of class IX was run over by the payloader on his way to tuition. Near Dinesh Nagar auto stand, the student was reportedly standing on the side of the road with his bicycle when the incident took place. The payloader driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner and due to which he ran over the student.

Local residents witnessing the accident immediately intercepted the payloader but the driver somehow managed to flee. When police arrived, local residents started agitating against the cops alleging that the police had become inefficient.

To tackle the situation, when OC of Patuli Police Station reached the spot, he was surrounded by the agitators and was compelled to stand on the mud. It is also alleged that the OC was manhandled as well. Later, a large contingent of police force arrived and the agitators were chased away.