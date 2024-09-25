Police arrests 6, probe motive behind abduction

Kolkata: The police are still unclear about the motive behind the abduction of a businessman, who was kidnapped from Kasba on Monday morning and rescued in the early hours of Tuesday from Mothabri in Malda. On Tuesday, six accused individuals were presented at Alipore Court, where the court granted police remand until October 3. Senior officials indicated that many aspects of the case remain uncertain as the investigation is still in its early stages.

The accused will be interrogated during their police remand to uncover information about others involved and the motive behind the abduction. However, the police are also awaiting an opportunity to speak with the businessman to obtain answers to several key questions.

On Sunday around 8 am, the businessman, identified as Anirban Hazra from Garfa, was allegedly kidnapped by a group of miscreants near the Ruby crossing in Kasba. Shortly afterward, Hazra’s wife received a call from his mobile number demanding a ransom of

Rs 20 lakh. Hazra’s wife promptly filed a complaint at the Garfa Police Station. However, the case was officially registered at the Kasba Police Station, since the crime occurred within its jurisdiction. Officers from the Garfa Police Station, along with the Detective Department and Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS), initiated an investigation. After several hours of reviewing CCTV footage and utilising technical assistance, the police determined that Hazra had been taken to the Mothabari area of Malda. They promptly informed the Malda Police, and a team from Kolkata Police was dispatched to Mothabari.

In the early hours of Monday, a joint operation by the Kolkata and Malda Police resulted in Hazra being rescued unharmed, and six individuals involved in the kidnapping were arrested.