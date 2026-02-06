Police arrests 19-year-old woman for marrying 17-year-old boy in Falakata

Alipurduar/ Siliguri: Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman for allegedly marrying a minor boy in violation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act in Falakata town of Alipurduar district.



According to police sources, the woman was in a romantic relationship with a 17-year-old boy. On Wednesday, the couple decided to get married and start living together. Acting on their decision, the minor boy reportedly applied sindoor to the woman, symbolising marriage.

The ceremony was conducted secretly without informing local authorities.

However, the matter came to light when local residents learnt about the age difference and alerted the district Childline. Acting promptly on the complaint, Childline officials informed Falakata Police Station.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father, concerned about his daughter’s future, took her to the boy’s house. The minor’s family also initially expressed willingness to accept the marriage. However, following Childline’s intervention, police stepped in and initiated legal action.

The woman was arrested under provisions of the Child Marriage Act for marrying a minor. The minor groom has been placed at the District Childline Home for counselling and care, police said.

Despite her arrest, the woman reportedly expressed no remorse, stating that she would continue the relationship once the boy attains adulthood.

Officer-in-charge of Falakata Police Station, Prashant Biswas, said: “In my entire service career, I have not encountered such an incident. A case has been registered against the woman under relevant sections of the law.”

In a separate incident, the Matigara Police arrested a 22-year-old youth on Thursday for allegedly marrying a minor and impregnating her. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Chhotu, a resident of Matigara.

The matter came to light on Wednesday night when the minor girl was rushed to the Matigara Hospital due to physical illness.

During the medical examination, doctors discovered she was pregnant. Suspecting foul play due to her age, hospital authorities questioned the family and subsequently alerted the police. Following a written complaint from the medical staff, police took the minor into custody to record her statement. Police revealed that the girl had married the minor and maintained a physical relationship, leading to her pregnancy.

The police booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before the Siliguri Court in the afternoon.