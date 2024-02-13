Police arrest one in yoga centre theft case

Cooch Behar: The police have arrested one person along with Rs 8 lakh 40 thousand cash allegedly stolen from the Brahmakumari Yoga Centre in Gunjabari, Cooch Behar district.



Additional District Superintendent of Police Gopalakrishna Meena informed of this during a Press conference at Kotwali Police Station in Cooch Behar on Tuesday.

He stated: “On January 5, the money was stolen from the office of the yoga centre. As soon as they realised the incident, the officials of the yoga centre filed a complaint with the Kotwali Police Station in Cooch Behar. Following an investigation, the police arrested the accused, Dhrithiman Barman (40). After taking him into custody, the police have already recovered Rs 8 lakh 40 thousand from him.”

According to police sources, Dhrithiman Barman was a member of the yoga centre. He was arrested by the Cooch Behar Police on February 11 with Rs 70,000 in cash. Subsequently, he was taken into police custody after being presented in the Cooch Behar court. During interrogation, he confessed, leading to the recovery of a total of Rs 8 lakh 40 thousand.