Police arrest main accused in Domkal attack case

Kolkata: Murshidabad District Police has arrested the prime accused in the case of attack on the cops and fleeing from the police custody at Domkal on Sunday night.

On Wednesday night, police were attacked at Bilaspur Ghatpara area in Domkal of Murshidabad by a group of people while they were on their way to recover some stolen objects based on the statement of an accused Rana Sheikh who was arrested for stealing jewelleries. When cops were going to recover stolen goods, they were attacked and Sheikh fled. The police van was also vandalised. Due to the attack, Sub-Inspector (SI) Ranapratap Sengupta suffered injuries. Late on Wednesday night, four persons, including Bibi, were arrested. On Saturday night, police arrested Hafizul Sheikh, husband of Bibi, for his involvement in the attack. After interrogating him, cops learent where Rana was hiding. On Sunday night when police went to Nowdapara area in Sagarpara of Murshidabad, Rana tried to hide in a lavatory which was surrounded by the cops. Rana was arrested.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police were attacked for asking two persons to move their car as it was creating a traffic congestion in Kultali of South 24-Parganas on Sunday evening. It is alleged that the accused duo were drunk and initially started abusing the cops verbally. They were arrested after they allegedly assaulted the cops.