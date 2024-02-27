Police arrest main accused for murder of minor girl in Malda

The police arrested the main accused in the murder of a tribal minor school girl of Bisanpur under Malda Police Station area. The gory corpse of the deceased was found in a brick kiln on Friday evening. The accused was produced in the court and remanded to nine days police custody.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jitu Murmu (21). The police have registered a case of attempted murder and tampering with evidence against the accused. The police are also investigating whether anyone else is involved in this incident.

The accused is a distant relative (uncle) of the tribal student and his house is located a few houses away from the deceased. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused took the minor girl to watch the ‘Badna Parab’, a festival of the indigenous people, on Friday. Later, he tried to make her drink alcohol and also attempted to rape her. When the minor put up resistance, in sheer rage, Murmu might have allegedly killed the girl by hitting her on the head with a heavy object.

However, investigating police officials suspect that one or two more persons might have been a party to the crime. According to the police, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 and 201.

Meanwhile, a team from the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights Commission (WBCPCR) had visited the bereaved family and expressed their satisfaction over the investigation by the police on Monday.