Police arrest KLO member

A Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) member, Manojit Barman, was arrested by Cooch Behar Boxirhat Police in Dispur, Assam, just before the Lok Sabha elections. Barman, residing in the Takaomari area under the Boxirhat Police Station in Cooch Behar district, was apprehended based on undisclosed sources.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, Cooch Behar District Superintendent of Police, stated: “The accused was presented before the Tufanganj Court which granted a 10-day police custody for further investigation.”

According to the police sources, the arrest follows an incident on November 4, where Boxirhat Police received information about two crude bomb-like devices in Takaomari. These were swiftly seized and diffused. A subsequent leaflet signed by D L Koch, Chief Convener of Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KN), claimed responsibility, announcing plans for bomb attacks in North Bengal.

The group targeted businesses and individuals not supporting KLO (KN)’s liberation struggle. During this period, KLO (KN) had been soliciting financial assistance from businessmen in Assam, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. Some extortionists linked to the group had been arrested in Assam and Alipurduar recently. Manojit Barman, identified as a suspect, had undergone KLO training in Arunachal Pradesh in January 2023, returning after 2.5 months. He was missing since the incident, prompting police action ahead of the elections.