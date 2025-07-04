Police arrest five for attacking Siddiqullah Chowdhury’s convoy

Kolkata: The police on Friday arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the attack on the convoy of state minister and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury, in East Burdwan district, police said.

A group of people, allegedly belonging to a section of the TMC, hurled stones at his vehicle, smashed the windscreen, injuring him on Thursday. The police lodged a suo motu case in this connection. “We are probing into the matter. Raids were conducted in the district, and so far, five people have been arrested. We have got evidence of their direct involvement in the attack,” a police officer said.

More arrests were expected, he added. Talking to a news agency, the minister of Mass Education Extension and Library Services alleged that it was an attempt to murder him.