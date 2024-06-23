Police arrest 3 with firearms

Cooch Behar: Three individuals were arrested with firearms by Boxirhat Police Station following a raid based on information from confidential sources. Dyutiman Bhattacharya, Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar District, stated: “On Saturday night, a police team from Boxirhat intercepted and searched a small car. One of the occupants, Lutfar Ali, was found in possession of a firearm with one round of ammunition but could not produce any documents for the weapon. Subsequently, the police arrested them and filed a case under relevant sections, initiating a full investigation into the incident.”

Meanwhile, there was commotion surrounding the discovery of two crude bombs in the Dinhata Sahebganj area. Upon receiving the report, the Sahebganj Police Station swiftly recovered the explosives.

According to local and police sources, early hours on Sunday, a loud noise shook the area near Aminur Sheikh’s residence at booth number 7/90 Sachinandan New Bazaar. Upon investigation, it was found that one bomb had detonated and two additional bombs were found nearby.

Locals reported the incident to Sahebganj Police Station in the morning, prompting the police to arrive and safely defuse the remaining bombs.

Initially, it was suspected to be linked to a family dispute and the police have commenced an investigation into the matter.