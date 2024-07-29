Police arrest 3 in Anandapur promoter murder case

Kolkata: Police have arrested one of the three accused in the Anandapur businessman murder on Sunday.



The arrested accused Jakir who was one of the murderers will be produced at the Alipore court on Monday with a prayer for police remand. On Friday, a businessman Arif Khan was found lying in a pool of blood on the roadside with multiple stab injuries on Topsia road, an Uttar Panchannagram area under jurisdiction of Anandapur Police Station.

Khan, who was a local promoter, was still alive when he was spotted. After reaching the spot the police took him to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The family members of the victim alleged that the murder was the handiwork of one Abbas and two others. All three fled from the area. The forensic team visited the spot on Saturday afternoon and collected samples.

During the probe, cops learnt about Jakir’s involvement.

On Sunday, they traced him out. Cops are searching for the other two accused who were seen in the footage. It is suspected that Arif was hacked to death owing to some business rivalry.