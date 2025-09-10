Police arrest 3 Bangladeshi nat’ls in separate cases from North Bengal

Balurghat/Cooch Behar: A 27-year-old Bangladeshi woman, identified as Rojina Khatun, was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday while attempting to illegally cross the Hili border into India to meet her husband. She was later handed over to Hili Police and produced before the Balurghat District Court on Tuesday. She has been remanded to six days of police custody.

According to sources, Rojina once worked in a hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where she met a youth from Murshidabad. Their acquaintance developed into a romantic relationship and she claimed to have married him. Earlier, she had been married in Bangladesh but her husband had passed away a few years ago, leaving behind her children. After her reported marriage to the Murshidabad youth, Rojina returned to Bangladesh. On Monday, while trying to re-enter India illegally to meet him again, she was intercepted by the BSF.

Police are investigating the exact reason behind her illegal entry and whether she has any links with extremist groups. Addressing a Press conference, DSP Headquarters Bikram Prasad said: “We are probing why the Bangladeshi woman tried to cross into India illegally. We are also checking if she has any connections with terror outfits.”

In a separate incident, a Bangladeshi youth was arrested from Patiram for illegally entering India.

Tension spread in Cooch Behar town on Monday night after police arrested an 18-year-old Bangladeshi youth from the mini bus stand area.

Police sources identified the youth as Maniraj Haque, a resident of Lalmonirhat district in Bangladesh. Preliminary investigations suggest he had crossed into India through the Gitaldah border in the Dinhata subdivision around ten days ago. After spending a few days in Dinhata, he reportedly moved to Cooch Behar.

On Monday evening, locals at the bus stand grew suspicious of his activities. He was detained by residents and handed over to the traffic police, who later transferred him to the local police station.

Haque was produced before the Cooch Behar court on Tuesday, where police sought seven days’ custody to question him further. Officials are probing the motive behind his entry into India.

District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya confirmed the arrest, stating: “A Bangladeshi youth has been arrested and presented in court. The matter is under investigation.”