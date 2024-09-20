Police apprehends five in alleged gang rape incident in Dooars tea garden area

JALPAIGURI: Malbazar Police have arrested five individuals in connection with an alleged gang rape of a young woman in the a tea garden area of Dooars. The arrested individuals are Sameer Panna, Rahul Kerketta, Anuraj Gara, Sudesh Bagwar, and Sahid Turki.

The victim has reported that she was rendered unconscious after drinking beer, which she believes may have been laced with an unknown substance.

The police are investigating whether any other substances were mixed with the beer.

The accused were presented before the Jalpaiguri District Court on Thursday. Assistant public prosecutor Mrinmoy Bandopadhyay stated that after rejecting the bail plea of the accused, Chief Judicial Magistrate Edwin Lepcha ordered their remand in judicial custody for 14 days.

According to the complaint lodged at Malbazar Police Station, the victim had met two acquaintances, Rahul and Sameer, on the afternoon of September 16 in a village market (‘haat’). They informed her that two other friends were waiting at the tea garden gate. Upon arrival, the group shared beer, after which the victim lost consciousness.

On regaining consciousness she found that Rs 18,000, a wristwatch and her clothing were missing. Realising she had been sexually assaulted, she reported the incident to the local police station with the assistance of her family.

Malbazar sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Nilesh Srikant Gaikwad, confirmed that five individuals have been arrested and presented to the court based on the victim’s complaint.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and whether any substances were mixed with the beer.