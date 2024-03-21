Police alerts people against fake message

The Kolkata Police has warned people against a fake message circulating on social media claiming some women were abducted and released by miscreants in front of a shopping mall in Karaya area.

In a social media post, Kolkata Police wrote: “A fake message regarding a shopping mall in Karaya area is being circulated by some mischievous elements. No such incident has taken place. A case against the miscreants spreading false rumour has been registered at Karaya PS and strong action will be taken against them.” However, no arrest was reportedly made in connection with the case so far.