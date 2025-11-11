Police alert citizens on fraudulent loan Apps

Kolkata: The Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of the state police in the backdrop of the recent findings in connection with a high-profile cyber fraud case has raised an alarm and issued a public advisory requesting the citizens not to use any financial App for their monetary transactions other than those are registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

However, police claimed that the advisory was issued on the basis of the recent complaints lodged at various cyber crime police stations across the state, not based on any specific case.

According to the advisory, people were suggested not to fall prey to any commitment of high interest rates which are not available in any financial institutions or banks registered with the RBI. Since Covid pandemic, many people have turned to online financial transactions like obtaining personal loans and loans by mortgaging properties.

Using this trend as a tool for the ill motive, many unregistered financial institutions deduct high processing charges and levy exorbitant interest rates which usually varies between 24 per cent to 46 per cent, illegally accessing phone contacts, photos and personal data. When people face difficulties while repaying the money due to exorbitant interest rates, they often face harassment, abusive communication and blackmail tactics for loan recovery. The fraudsters even circulate morphed photos or threaten borrowers and their family members as well.

To stay safe from this kind of situation, police have advised the citizens to use only RBI-registered digital lending Apps. Adding more to it, police suggested to verify from the official RBI website whether the App or lender is registered as an NBFC or partner of a regulated bank. This apart, unnecessary permissions should be denied to any App.

It is also suggested not to use documents like PAN or Aadhar or any bank details while dealing through any unknown Apps or agents. Police have also cautioned while clicking on any link for downloading any App.

In case any person has already become a victim of the cyber fraudsters, the incident must be reported as soon as possible to the nearest cyber crime police station or to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal by calling 1930.