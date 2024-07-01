Police accused of lathi charge on patient’s kin

Kolkata: Tension spread at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) on Sunday after police personnel were accused of lathi charge on a patient and her family members.



According to sources, on Sunday a woman reportedly came to the hospital with a complaint of chest pain. Doctor reportedly advised an injection which was administered by a nurse. The patient and her family members reportedly claimed that her chest pain increased after the injection was administered. When the woman complained to the nurse, the hospital staff allegedly misbehaved and called the cops. The patient further alleged that after a while they were compelled to get out of the hospital building where a few policemen along with a civic volunteer assaulted them by means of lathi charge. The patient’s family members have urged to check the CCTV footage to find out the actual incident.