Polerhat: Fire breaks out at plastic godown

Kolkata: Tension spread at Lauhati area in Polerhat after a fire broke out in a plastic godown on Sunday afternoon. Two fire tenders controlled the flames after almost two hours.



According to sources, around 2:30 pm on Sunday the fire broke out at a plastic godown located on Bhangar Road in Lauhati area. Local people spotted the smoke coming out and informed the police and fire brigade.

Initially local residents tried to douse the flames but failed as the flames had started spreading. After a while, two fire tenders were pressed into action. Though firefighters tried to douse the flame as fast as possible, two temporary shops adjacent to the godown got damaged due to the fire. After almost two hours, the blaze was brought under control. However, the cooling process was carried out for a few more hours. No injury was reported.