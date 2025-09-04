Polba: Two booked for extorting bizman

Kolkata: Two youths have been arrested by Polba police for extorting a businessman while impersonating police officers.

The accused, identified as Soumyadip Santra and Pratap Ghosh, were produced in a local court and remanded to police custody for five days.

Police said the duo had approached Tapan Majumder, who runs a factory in the Sugandha area, over the past week.

Wearing police uniforms, they allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from him, claiming that their connections with top ruling party leaders could force him to shut his business if he refused. Though Majumder reportedly paid some money, suspicion led him to approach the Polba Police.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Santra and Ghosh on Tuesday night when they visited Majumder’s factory. Authorities seized police uniforms, holsters and bullet pouches from the duo. Police are now interrogating them to determine how many others may have been defrauded.