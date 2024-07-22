Polba: Traffic cop killed in road accident

Kolkata: A traffic cop of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate was killed in a road accident on Sunday night while returning home from his duty in Polba area.



According to sources, the traffic Constable, Krishnachandra Malik aged about 55 years was reportedly posted in Uttarpara traffic guard.

On Sunday, after his duty was over, Malik was returning home in Dadpur area riding his motorcycle along the

Delhi road.

While passing through the Sugandha Gotu football field area under jurisdiction of Polba Police Station, Malik’s motorcycles skid off the main carriageway after its wheels slipped on stone chips that were dumped beside the road for a drain construction work.

The police constable was rushed to Chinsurah Imambara Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered.