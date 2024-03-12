Polba: 12-yr-old student found murdered

Kolkata: A 12-year-old school student who was missing since Monday evening was found murdered at Polba in Hooghly on Tuesday. According to sources, the boy identified as Deb Ghosh was found dead with his throat slit floating in a pond at Rajhat area.

The boy and his mother used to stay at his maternal uncle’s place in Rajhat. Just opposite to Ghosh’s residence, a few labourers were working in a construction project for a gas pipeline. The student used to visit the labourers often and assist them as well. On Monday, he was asked to bring fast food by the labourers. When Ghosh did not return after several hours, his family started looking for him and on Tuesday, locals spotted Ghosh’s body floating in a pond. Cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Meanwhile, local residents vandalised the temporary huts that were constructed for the stay of labourers. The boy’s mother alleged that the labourers used to give him Rs 200 for fetching water. She thought that his son went to the labourers’ hut to get the money. Police have detained a few labourers.