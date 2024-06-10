Poisonous Parthenium weeds spread in Raiganj Univ

Raiganj: Parthenium weeds have started to grow rapidly in the premises of Raiganj University of North Dinajpur district. This invasive poisonous weed has multiple negative effects on human and animal health as well as crop yields along with the biodiversity. With the advent of monsoon, such poisonous weeds have begun to grow in every corner of the campus of the university. Both the students and staff of the university fear that the weeds would result in health hazards.



Riya Chakraborty, a student of Raiganj University, said: “Recently, parthenium weeds have grown all over the university campus. We have heard that they may cause skin ailments, allergies and respiratory problems. However, many students are not aware of this harmful weed. We appeal to our university authorities to take necessary action.”

Dipak Kumar Roy, vice-chancellor of Raiganj University, said: “We are aware of the parthenium weeds in our university campus. In a meeting, we have adopted a resolution to destroy parthenium weeds from our campus immediately.”