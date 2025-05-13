Point malfunction hits Metro services on North-South corridor

Kolkata: Metro services on the North-South corridor (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) were disrupted on Tuesday morning following a technical snag near Noapara station, causing inconvenience to hundreds of commuters.

According to Metro officials, the glitch was reported around 11:30 am due to a point malfunction between Dum Dum and Noapara. As a result, services were suspended between Dum Dum and Dakshineswar for nearly 20 minutes, with trains running only between Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash stations. The truncated service led to delays across the route and inconvenience to passengers.

Metro engineers managed to fix the issue by 11:50 am and normal services on the entire stretch resumed shortly thereafter. The first train from Dakshineswar towards Kavi Subhash departed at around noon. However, commuters reported that the frequency and punctuality of trains took some time to return to normal.

According to sources, during the disruption, access to the Dakshineswar platform remained restricted. Passengers were only allowed entry after 11:57 am, resulting in a rush at the station.

The 12 noon train departed with jam-packed coaches as stranded passengers boarded en masse. This incident is the latest in a series of point-related issues plaguing the North-South corridor.

On April 28, a similar problem occurred between Dum Dum and Noapara during peak hours at 9 am, leading to major disruptions. Normal services resumed only around 9:55 am.