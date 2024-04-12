‘Poila Boisakh’: Siliguri glows with tapestry of harmony

Siliguri: As preparations for the Bengali New Year, “Poila Boisakh” commenced, the picture of harmony has emerged in Siliguri. Traders belonging to the minority community of Siliguri manufacture and sell ‘haal khata’ (ledger), which is bought and forms part of the hindu religious ritual of the Bengali business community on the first day of Bengali New Year.



A few shops situated near Mahabirsthan Rail gate have been selling this ledger for decades. Bengalis buy these ‘haal khatas’. This year too, many people have already bought these ledgers. About 70 to 80 khatas are sold per day from their shops.

“We have been making these for years. “Every year, before ‘Poila Baishakh’ people buy these from our shops. The maximum number of copies will be sold on Saturday, a day ahead of ‘Poila Baisakh,’” said Md. Hasim, a ‘haal khata’ seller of Mahabirsthan.

Bijay Das, a trader from Hawkar’s Corner who is a customer, said: “I do not believe in religious division. I have been buying “haal khata’’ from this shop for the past 15 years. We will start the new year of our business after anointing the ‘haal khata’ and offering it to God, praying for good business prospects.” As per the history, Mughal emperor Akbar established a new calendar based on the old solar Bengali calendar in 1584 to ease taxation. The Mughals used “Halkhata Mahurat” to collect taxes and the tradition of ‘haal khata’ is believed to have originated from this. ‘Haal khata’ is a Bengali tradition that is over 430 years old. ‘Haal’ means updating and ‘khata’ means ledger. And that trend is still continuing.

Bengalis start their new year by celebrating ‘Poila Baisakh’. Traders worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on this day along with the ‘haal khata’. Md. Wasim, another trader of the area, has been making the ledger for ages. His ancestors were also engaged in the business. He has continued the tradition.

“We do not believe in any religious barriers while making these ‘haal khatas’. This is the business of our ancestors and we have continued it,” he said.