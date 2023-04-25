POCSO: Man sentenced to 20 yrs imprisonment in Darj

Darjeeling: The special POCSO court in Darjeeling convicted a 54-year-old man for “aggravated penetrative assault” of a minor under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

“Judge Raja Ray sentenced 54-year-old Jairam Rai to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 6 of POCSO Act, 3 years under Section 354 of IPC and 15 days under Section 54B. All the sentences are to run concurrently. Under the Victim Compensation Act, the victim is to receive a sum of Rs. 3 lakh, the Judge pronounced,” stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor, Darjeeling. Incidentally, Jairam Rai used to regularly offer sweets and money to the 8-year-old (age at the time of the incident).

On August 23, 2020, the convict lured the victim by giving her sweets and had taken her to his room. “There he had indulged in aggravated penetrative assault of the minor,” stated Rai.

The victim on returning home had complained to her mother. The family members had lodged a complaint at the police station the following day. The convict had been arrested immediately and has been in judicial custody since then, stated the Public Prosecutor.