POCSO: Man gets lifer for repeatedly raping minor daughter

Alipurduar: A man was convicted to lifetime imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Additional District & Sessions Judge Special Court of Alipurduar District Court sentenced accused to rigorous imprisonment till death for repeatedly raping his minor daughter.



After 3 years of legal proceedings, the court pronounced the final sentence on Friday. Justice Papiya Das imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 and an additional six months of imprisonment in default.

“Taking advantage of the absence of the mother, the convicted father used to rape his 6-year-old daughter. In 2021, the victim’s mother filed a written complaint against her husband after coming to know of the matter. As soon as the complaint was received, the officer-in-charge arrested the man under the POCSO Act. A total of nine people testified during the trial. The final sentence was pronounced on Friday,” stated Sanchay Ghosh, Special Public Prosecutor.