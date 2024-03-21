POCSO: Man gets lifer for repeatedly raping minor

Alipurduar: A man has been convicted to lifetime imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Additional District & Sessions Judge Special Court of Alipurduar District court sentenced the convicted to rigorous imprisonment till death for repeatedly raping a minor girl.



After 3 years of legal proceedings, the court pronounced the final sentence on Thursday. Justice Papiya Das imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 and an additional six months of imprisonment in default.

“Taking advantage of the absence of the labourer grandfather and grandmother, the accused married youth used to rape a minor girl in the neighborhood. In 2021, the victim’s family filed a written complaint against this man at the Alipurduar Police Station, as the minor was pregnant. The accused allegedly threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed the matter.

As soon as the complaint was received, the police arrested the man under the POCSO Act. A total of nine people testified during the trial. The final sentence was pronounced on Thursday,” stated Sanchayan Ghosh, Special Public Prosecutor.