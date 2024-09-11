POCSO cases: State nod to set up 5 fast track courts

Kolkata: On a day when the state Cabinet approved setting up of five fast-track special courts for dealing with POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed her Cabinet ministers against making any statement in connection with the RG Kar Medical College and



Hospital incident.

“The Judicial department had submitted a proposal for setting up five more fast-track courts. The state Cabinet has unanimously accepted the proposal. We already have 62 POCSO courts and another 6 e-POCSO courts. With the cabinet approval to 5 more, the total number of such courts will go upto 67. The move is aimed at providing justice at a first pace for crimes committed against children,” state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya added that the decision of the state Cabinet bears testimony to the state’s alertness in dealing with crimes against children and meting out punishment to the offenders. Meanwhile, according to sources, Banerjee, while directing her Cabinet colleagues not to comment on the rape and murder of the female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, said that whatever statement needs to be made will be made by her.

In recent times there have been instances when some Cabinet ministers made statements on the issue and which invited criticism from the public.