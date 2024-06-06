POCSO case: Man gets 10 yrs rigorous jail

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri POCSO Court sentenced one Sanjiv Das (25 years at the time of arrest) to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl, leading to pregnancy.



Judge Induvar Tripathi pronounced the verdict on Wednesday. The accused was fined Rs 5,000 along with three months’ additional imprisonment for non-payment. Debashish Dutta, special assistant public prosecutor, mentioned that the incident took place in May 2015 in Jalpaiguri. Following this, a complaint was lodged at a police station and the accused was arrested. As many as nine witnesses were examined in the case.