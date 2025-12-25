Pocket pinch: Egg prices spike in city amid festive demand

Kolkata: Egg prices in Kolkata have climbed sharply during the Christmas week, pushed up by festive baking demand, higher winter consumption and rising costs, traders said.

Retail prices touched Rs 8.50 to Rs 9 per egg on Wednesday, while bulk rates hovered around Rs 8, suggesting prices may stay firm beyond Christmas. Egg prices remained high at the Haringhata outlets also, with a tray of 30 eggs priced at Rs 125. Only days ago, eggs were selling at around Rs 7.50 apiece. The sudden jump reflects a seasonal demand shock in a city where home-baked Christmas cakes are a long-standing tradition. However, traders stress that bakery demand is only one part of the picture. Winter typically brings a sharp rise in overall egg consumption, with households opting for eggs as a relatively affordable source of protein when fish and mutton prices remain high and fish supply is constrained. December usually sees a significant daily increase in demand across the Kolkata Metropolitan Area, forcing traders to source eggs from neighbouring states. This adds to logistics costs and tightens local availability, pushing prices upward.

Retailers note that prices generally begin rising after Kali Puja, but this year the increase was delayed and then sudden.

Kolkata alone consumes close to one crore eggs a day, about a third of the state’s total demand. Local production from organised hatcheries and smaller units falls short, leaving a sizeable gap that is met through supplies from other states, mainly Andhra Pradesh.

Supply was further hit in late November and early December due to erratic temperature fluctuations, which increased poultry mortality and disrupted laying cycles. Higher feed costs have also added pressure, with maize becoming costlier amid increased diversion for ethanol production. Traders say consumers may see some relief only after the New Year, once temperatures stabilise and production normalises.