Poaching of endangered ‘Mohan’ turtles on the rise

cooch behar: The Mohans (turtles) of Baneshwwar in Cooch Behar, are in danger with incidents of poaching on the rise.



In Cooch Behar, there is a turtle known as Mohan. The Shiva Temple in Baneshwar, approximately 10 kilometres away from the city of Cooch Behar has an old Shiva Temple along with a historic Shiva Dighi (pond.) It is home to numerous sacred turtles, popularly known as Mohans. However, the turtles are gradually disappearing from Baneshwar due to illegal poaching. Despite special measures taken up by the administration to address this issue, the problem persists.According to local sources, the locals have rescued turtles, on numerous occasions from poachers. On Saturday, two turtles were rescued near the Baneswar PHE water body, close to the Alipurduar Cooch Behar state highway. These turtles had fishing hooks attached to their mouths.

Ranjan Shil, the general secretary of the turtle protection committee, stated: “We have repeatedly emphasised that turtles are being smuggled from Baneshwar. Locals have reported such incidents multiple times and expressed concerns. On Saturday, two live turtles were found in a bag. The turtles had fishing hooks attached to their mouths, indicating they were being kept for smuggling purposes. Strong actions need to be taken against such activities.”

Parimal Barman, the president of the turtle protection committee, added: “Gradual smuggling of turtles continues to occur from Baneshwar. The number of turtles has significantly decreased. In 2002, there were approximately 780 turtles in Baneshwar Shiva Dighi. The total number of turtles in the entire Baneshwar area was estimated to be over 3,000. However, the current count of turtles in Baneshwar Shiva Dighi has dropped to below 50.”

SDO of Cooch Behar Sadar, Sk Rakibur Rahaman, stated: “The matter is being closely monitored. On Saturday, two turtles were recovered and handed over to the Forest department. The police administration has been instructed to thoroughly investigate all these incidents.”