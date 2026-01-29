PNG connections to reach households in Siliguri within one yr; CNG to be introduced for vehicles

Siliguri: Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections will be provided to households across Siliguri city within this year. Work is already progressing rapidly in multiple wards of the city. Alongside household PNG connections, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will also be introduced for vehicle use.



To raise public awareness and encourage the adoption of PNG and CNG, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has launched a city-wide awareness campaign. The campaign began last week, featuring mobile tableaux traveling across different parts of Siliguri to educate residents about the usage and benefits of PNG and CNG. A workshop was also held at a hotel last week.

According to sources, pipeline installation work has advanced significantly in areas including Bhanunagar, Jyotinagar, ISKCON Temple Road, Sevoke Road, and Panjabipara. Work in the Hakimpara area is expected to begin soon, following necessary approvals from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. HPCL officials claim that most households in the city will receive PNG connections within the next eight months.

Charanyakumar Duvuru, an official in charge of the project stated: “PNG and CNG will play a major role in reducing environmental pollution. That is why the initiative to provide PNG connections to households has begun. Work is progressing in Siliguri city. Additionally, significant progress has been made in Gosaipur, Upper and Lower Bagdogra under the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Council. The project is expected to be completed within the next few months.”

Meanwhile, PNG connection work is also progressing at a rapid pace across three districts — Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar. At the same time, 21 CNG pumps have already been commissioned in North Bengal, with more stations currently under construction.