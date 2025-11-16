PNB holds retail outreach program

Kolkata: The Circle Office, Kolkata South, Punjab National Bank held the Retail Outreach Programme 2025 at the BSNL office premises under the Old Ballygunge branch.

Executive Director D Surendran from Head Office, Chief General Manager Binay Kumar Gupta from Zonal Office, Kolkata, General Manager Ekta Pasricha from Zonal Office, Kolkata, Deputy Circle Head Jitendra Kumar, Assistant General Manager Preeti Manjuri Routray and other officials from Circle Office were present at the event. Jitendra Kumar, while delivering the welcome address, explained the features of retail and digital products.

The Executive Director stated that through this event, PNB is reaching out to the public, understanding their needs, and improving products and services accordingly.

During the event, the Executive Director distributed home loan and car loan approval letters worth over Rs 20 crore.