PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to be screened in Raj Bhavan

KOLKATA: Bengal’s Raj Bhavan is gearing up to soon live screen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Maan Ki Baat’ 100th episode.



It is learnt that in this regard, Raj Bhavan has invited at least 60 to 70 people to attend the screening. The screening is to take place on April 30.

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will be present on the occasion. Sources said that since during one of the episodes PM Modi had spoken about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the freedom fighter’s family may be invited to the event. It is learnt that all those in Bengal who PM had referred to during his ‘Maan Ki Baat’ programme will be invited to the event.

This initiative comes in the wake of a silent tug-of-war between the state and Raj Bhavan over the education sector where the Governor had made recent random visits to two state universities as a Chancellor without allegedly informing the state government. State‘s Education minister Bratya Basu had subsequently emphasised the need for the incumbent Governor to sign the Bill that makes Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the Chancellor of state universities.

This decision by the Raj Bhavan to screen Maan Ki Baat also comes at a time when Mamata Banerjee recently called her counterpart in Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and discussed the issue of the role of Governors in the different opposition-ruled states in the country.

Stalin had tweeted: “Hon WB CM &MamataOfficial spoke to me over the phone to express her solidarity & admiration for our initiatives against the undemocratic functioning of Governor in non- BJP

ruled states...”