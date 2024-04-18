‘PM’s claim BJP will get over 400 seats has no scientific basis’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, during a television interview, said that PM Modi’s claim that the BJP will get more than 400 seats has no scientific basis. Banerjee also asserted that people may put a ‘no entry’ to the Modi government by voting them out.



Banerjee said that she has prepared three generations to take up the baton passed down by the party supremo. “If we don’t make our next generations ready, how will that happen? Banerjee said.

Replying to Modi’s slogan “Is bar 400 par” (this time 400 seats), Banerjee said: “Even the astrologers can never predict who will get which number of seats. How they are saying that they would cross 400 seats? In the 2021 Assembly elections they had claimed that they would get 200 seats in Bengal but the BJP got 70 odd seats. People can put a no entry for them if they wish to.” Banerjee said that her party — Trinamool Congress, will never compromise with the BJP. Referring to Congress and CPI(M), Banerjee said that both the parties always compromise with the BJP. “CPI(M) and Congress compromise with the BJP.

They help the BJP win. We are fighting the BJP alone in the state. CPI(M) and Congress are fighting the elections alone and they are helping the BJP eventually,” Banerjee said.

She also assured that if the INDIA bloc of which the TMC is a part of comes to power in the Centre, more development works will take place in Bengal. Banerjee has time and again alleged that the BJP-led Centre has stopped providing funds to the state government under various heads like Awas Yojana, 100-day works etc.

“Bengal government will get more funds if the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre. We will also be able to carry out more development works in the state. More people will be benefitted.

Unemployment issues at the national level will be addressed if the INDIA bloc forms the Union government. Price hike issues and women-related issues will be given priority,” Banerjee stated.