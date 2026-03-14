PM unveils connectivity projects worth Rs 18,680 crore in West Bengal

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled connectivity projects worth Rs 18,680 crore in West Bengal on Saturday, ahead of the assembly elections.

He laid the foundation stone for the 231 km-long four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram economic corridor, which will reduce the distance by around 120 km and save nearly seven to eight hours.

The road, which is part of the economic corridor between Kharagpur and Siliguri, will pass through Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts, officials said.

The corridor will integrate key national highways, including NH-16, NH-19, NH-14 and NH-12, thereby strengthening multi-corridor connectivity, they said.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 5.6-km-long four-lane Dubrajpur Bypass and additional four-lane major bridges over the Kangshabati and Shilabati rivers on NH-14.

He inaugurated sections of NH-19 and NH-114, which will enhance road safety, reduce travel time, ease congestion and pollution, improve regional connectivity, and boost tourism and economic growth in the region.

The PM also inaugurated the mechanisation of Berth 2 at Haldia Dock Complex, which will enable efficient, faster and environment-friendly cargo handling, and the rejuvenation project at Khidderpore Docks (Dock 1 - West).

He laid the foundation stones for multiple port infrastructure projects, including the mechanisation of Berth 5 at Haldia Dock Complex and the renovation of the Bascule Bridge in Kolkata.

The PM laid the foundation for a river cruise terminal and river tourism facility near the Indenture Memorial in the city.

He flagged off the Purulia-Anand Vihar Terminal Express and unveiled six railway stations that were redeveloped under the Amrit Station scheme. These stations are Kamakhyaguri, Anara, Tamluk, Haldia, Barabhum and Siuri.

Modi also dedicated two railway projects to the nation -- the 16-km-long third rail line between Belda and Dantan and the automatic block signalling system between Kalaikunda and Kanimohuli in the South Eastern Railway zone.

Assembly elections are expected to be held in the state in April.