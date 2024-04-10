PM, TMC supremo to hold poll campaigns in Raiganj

The Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency that goes to polls in the second phase on April 26 is all set to be a witness to star campaigners of both the BJP and the TMC. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election campaign at Goalpara in Raiganj on April 16, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present at Islampur and Karandighi on April 18 for campaigning.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee took part in a roadshow in Raiganj town, campaigning for Krishna Kalyani, TMC candidate of Raiganj. The next day she addressed a public meeting at Hemtabad. News of her revisit has further boosted the morale of the TMC camp.

Kanaiyalal Agarwal, president of North Dinajpur TMC committee said: “Our supremo Mamata Banerjee visits North Bengal districts often. Recently she visited Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts after a tornado along with thunderstorms caused widespread damage in the three districts. During her stay in North Bengal, she held campaigns for our candidates. She has expressed desire to hold two more meetings in Islampur and Karandighi on April 18. Preparations are on to select suitable venues for the two campaigns.” The PM will address a public meeting, campaigning for Kartick Chandra Paul, BJP candidate of Raiganj Parliamentary constituency at Goalpara in Raiganj on April 16. The BJP members have already started spreading the news of the Prime Minister’s participation in the election campaign

in the constituency.