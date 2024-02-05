PM talks of ‘Nari Shakti’ while BJP leaders make ‘misogynistic’ remarks, says Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Monday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he talked about Nari Shakti in Lok Sabha but in reality, his party leaders have been making “shameful and misogynistic” remarks.



Reacting to the PM’s comments in Lok Sabha on ‘Nari Shakti’ & ‘praising Olympians’, TMC leader Shashi Panja in a post on X, wrote: “What about Bilkis Bano? What about Amit Malviya’s IT Cell ‘hiring rapists’. What about our women wrestlers who were humiliated and dragged in the streets of the national capital? What about your party leaders dishing out shameful & misogynistic remarks on Hon’ble AITC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee?”

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said: “As Modi speaks of corruption and those guilty & have faced punishment. Nisith Pramanik, who is out on bail, is sitting behind him while Amit Shah is sitting beside PM who met Suvendu Adhikari in the morning - who is the most corrupt person of Bengal.”

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said: “Modi in the Lok Sabha said that his government has worked towards empowering women. We did not think that this country had ever seen women wrestlers who bring us so much pride when they win a medal take to the streets because a BJP MP allegedly sexually harassed them. What type of language BJP leaders use for only women Chief Minister in the country Mamata Banerjee.