PM should take responsibility of Manipur violence & resign: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dr Santanu Sen on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign taking responsibility for the Manipur violence on his shoulders.



“Our learned Prime Minister, publicity master Narendra Modi should resign first for the Manipur incident. Manipur has been burning for past few months where thousands of people have been murdered and killed where hundreds of women have been raped or assaulted. PM has got enough time to visit abroad, got enough time to do snorkeling in Lakshadweep but he has not found time to visit Manipur. He should take the entire responsibility on his shoulders. The actual dictators are sitting in Delhi. The BJP-run government is throttling the voice of the Opposition. They have brutally ruined parliamentary democracy,” Dr Sen said in a video post.

The Trinamool Congress MP also attacked Union minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh for not providing Bengal’s dues.

“Giriraj Singh is creating a financial blockade in Bengal. You (Giriraj) did not meet our representatives led by Abhishek Banerjee. You never gave time to our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Actual dictators are the BJP. The Modi government is the highest possible example of dictatorship,” Dr Sen added.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured due to the ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the northeastern state since May last year. Four houses, which have been abandoned since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023, were gutted in a fire at New Lambulane locality recently. The houses belong to a particular community. Meanwhile, locals alleged that the incident was a conspiracy by miscreants to disturb peace in the area.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has expressed concern over the attacks on state forces and said that a delegation will soon go to Delhi to meet Central leaders and apprise them of the situation.

Singh’s statement came in the wake of five state police commandos injured in an attack at the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district recently.