PM 'peddling lies' about Sandeshkhali: Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of “peddling lies” about Sandeshkhali but not saying a word on the alleged molestation charges against Governor C V Ananda Bose.



Banerjee alleged that Centre’s “inaction” against the Governor who is accused of molestation by a Raj Bhavan staffer, shows the BJP’s “true anti-woman character”. She was addressing two back-to-back election rallies in North 24-Parganas’ Amdanga and Howrah’s Amta.

“Why did the PM not ask the Governor to resign during his overnight stay at Raj Bhavan?” she asked. Women are scared to go to Raj Bhavan due to Modi’s representative, she said. PM Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday and stayed the night at Raj Bhavan before beginning his campaign in the state on Sunday morning.

Alluding to Governor Bose, Banerjee said: “PM’s representative in Bengal is a Laat Saheb at Raj Bhavan where women are now afraid to go. This is a constitutional crisis because if I need to talk to him, I have to do it elsewhere. No woman is willing to visit Raj Bhavan after some shameful deeds recently came to light. The PM should have asked him to resign from his post but he didn’t utter a single word. He is still peddling fake statements on Sandeshkhali.”

Accusing the PM of “peddling lies”, she said he should be ashamed that “BJP’s conspiracy” in Sandeshkhali has become public.

Banerjee was apparently referring to a purported video in which a local BJP leader was heard saying that over 70 women had received Rs 2,000 each for taking part in protests against TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh.

Banerjee also criticised the CAA move of the Centre. She said: “Today, the outgoing or ex-Prime Minister also conducted a public meeting in Barrackpore. He has given a “guarantee” stating the Matuas will have to apply under CAA. We will not allow this imposition. Matuas are already citizens as they have participated in the elections that made him the PM. They had voted for him. Isn’t he ashamed to deny their rights?”

She added: “Does he even read the law? No! He only listens to what a few of the agents whisper to him. If they lay a finger on my Matua brothers and sisters, it will be like laying a finger on me.”

Referring to Modi’s statement that the TMC government would snatch away the Scheduled Caste quota, Banerjee said: “Modi has accused us of giving reservations to minorities by excluding the Scheduled Castes. How is this possible when this is a constitutional guarantee? Why will Muslims snatch away the Scheduled Castes quota? Isn’t he ashamed of sowing seeds of discord?”

“PM is trying to pit Scheduled Castes against Minorities as their plans for the Uniform Civil Code involve erasing the reservations and guarantees accorded to Scheduled Communities. Modi has already made this plan,” Banerjee said and added: “This is why they are engaging in divisive rhetoric now so that they are not caught doing this. UCC will take away the diverse identities of various communities including minorities, Tapashilis and Adivasis.”