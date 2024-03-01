PM opens, lays foundation stones for projs over Rs 7K cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a host of new development projects worth around Rs 7,200 crore. He attended a programme in Hooghly’s Arambagh.

The projects span diverse sectors, including rail, ports, oil pipeline, LPG supply, and wastewater treatment.

PM Modi stressed the role of these newly inaugurated projects in accelerating Bengal’s development across multiple fronts like rail infrastructure, ports, petroleum and water resources.

“India of the 21st century is progressing at a fast pace and together we all have set the goal of making a developed India by 2047,” he said.

“Our effort is that the modernisation of Railways in Bengal happens at the same pace as it is happening in other parts of the country. I am confident that the people of Bengal will join us in achieving our objective of Vikasit Bharat by 2047. When one infrastructure project is launched in one state, several opportunities open up for the residents,” Modi further stated.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence in achieving the goals of a developed India with the support of the people in Bengal. He extended his best wishes for the success of these projects. While addressing the employment potential generated by infrastructure projects, the PM said that a substantial Budget allocation of over Rs 13,000 crore will be invested for Railway development in Bengal. The Prime Minister cited projects like the Haldia-Barauni crude oil pipeline while praising the country’s ability to pursue development while safeguarding the environment.

The Prime Minister inaugurated Indian Oil’s 518-km Haldia-Barauni Crude Oil Pipeline developed at a cost of about Rs 2,790 crore. This pipeline passes through Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. He also inaugurated Indian Oil’s LPG Bottling plant with a capacity of 120 TMTPA at Vidyasagar Industrial Park, Kharagpur. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore, the LPG bottling plant will be the first LPG bottling plant in the region. It will supply LPG to about 14.5 lakh customers in Bengal.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple projects for strengthening infrastructure at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata worth about Rs 1000 crore. The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the project for augmentation of the firefighting system at oil jetties of Haldia Dock Complex, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation important rail projects worth about Rs 2680 crore.

The projects include the third rail line connecting Jhargram – Salgajhari (90 Kms); the doubling of the Sondalia – Champapukur rail line (24 Kms); and the doubling of the Dankuni – Bhattanagar – Baltikuri rail line (9 Kms). These projects will expand the rail transport facilities in the region, improve mobility and facilitate seamless service of freight traffic leading to economic and industrial growth in the region. He also inaugurated three projects related to wastewater treatment and sewerage in Bengal. These projects, developed at a cost of about Rs 600 crore have been funded by the World Bank.

The PM also pointed out that the Centre has taken steps for the welfare of the poor and that is why in the last 10 years, about 25 crore people of the country have come out of poverty.

“I have a lot more to say, which I will from the other stage,” he said before leaving for the Vijay Sankalp rally organised by the BJP. Dignitaries present at the event included Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Union minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur.