‘PM must answer why Centre not clearing Bengal’s funds’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) South Kolkata unit on Sunday took out a massive rally in the Southern fringes of the city demanding an explanation from the BJP-led Centre for depriving Bengal funds.



The rally originated from Golpark and ended at Hazra More. TMC leader and Mayor, Firhad Hakim, TMC leader and Mayor-in-council in the KMC, Debasis Kumar were among the other leaders who took part in the rally.

Hakim shouted slogans saying that PM Narendra Modi must explain why they are not clearing Bengal dues or else he should resign.

The ruling party in Bengal has been carrying out similar campaigns in several districts as well. As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the Trinamool Congress is also sharpening its tools against the BJP government at the Centre.

According to reports, the Bengal government’s figures, the Centre owes the state are — Rs 9,330 crore under the PMAY, Rs 6,900 crore under MGNREGA, Rs 830 crore under National Health Mission, Rs 770 crore under PM Gram Sadak Yojna, Rs 350 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Rs 175 crore for mid Day Meals, as well as money under several other schemes.

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday gave the Centre a seven-day ultimatum to clear all dues of the state failing which the ruling party in Bengal would launch a massive protest. “If the central government does not clear the funds, then we (TMC) will initiate a massive protest,” she said. Banerjee along with a delegation from TMC had met PM Modi on December 20 and discussed the issue of pending

central funds.