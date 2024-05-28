‘PM Modi’s ‘lavish’ lifestyle deviates from his ascetic life’

Kolkata: On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) unleashed a vehement denunciation of PM Modi, drawing a vivid and striking contrast between his manner of public service and that of the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. The ruling party in Bengal took a swipe at Modi, alleging that his ‘lavish’ lifestyle starkly deviates from his self-proclaimed ascetic existence. The ruling party in Bengal took a dig at Modi alleging that his ‘lavish’ lifestyle is a complete deviation from his self-proclaimed ascetic life.

TMC pointed out how Banerjee visited relief camps cancelling his public meetings after the cyclone ‘Remal’ had hit the state whereas the BJP a day earlier deflected from its apathy over the cyclone issue and attacked Banerjee.

The ruling party in Bengal also said that Modi’s way of dealing with a global pandemic like Covid was to clap and clang utensils while Abhishek Banerjee mobilised party workers and started ‘Kalpataru’ scheme to provide cooked food, starting ‘Doctors on Wheels’ initiative to provide instant medical assistance While Modi has claimed he is a ‘fakir’ and doesn’t have much to his name, he has been seen sporting expensive outfits, watches, sunglasses, and shoes. The hard-earned money of the taxpayers was spent on buying clothes and sunglasses worth lakhs of rupees for the Prime Minister while funding under MGNREGA and Awas Yojana for Bengal has been blocked for 3 years now, Trinamool alleged.

Taking to X, TMC said: “Areh, hum toh fakir aadmi hain, jhola leke chal padenge ji.” ‘Fakir Aadmi’ @narendramodi’s hotel bill: Rs. 80 lakh. This is how the taxpayer’s money is being splurged on Fakir Aadmi’s flamboyant lifestyle! For shame!” In another post, the party shared a compilation of news reports detailing the Prime Minister’s extravagant lifestyle along with a simple post: “Kaisa Mantri? Paisa Mantri.” TMC leader Jawhar Sircar wrote on X: “When hounds of a PM soaked in luxuries like Rs 8500 crore plane, Rs 1.6 lakh Maybach sunglasses, Rs 1.3 lakh Swiss Movado watch & terribly expensive Mushrooms attack @abhishekaitc who’s dress is just the simplest — @BJP4Bengal knows it’ll be thrown out again.” Trinamool spokesperson Riju Dutta slammed BJP’s hypocrisy and posted: “Ask your Zamindar Boss & a self-declared Fakeer why did he STOP the rightful dues of poor people of Bengal? So that he can build a lavish house for Himself besides buying a pair of Maybach sunglasses worth Rs 1.4 lakh to watch the Eclipse, Custom suit worth 10 lakh, Movado watches priced 1.3 lakh, Montblanc pens worth 25k-1.5 lakh, Kani Shawls ranging from 1.5-12 lakhs, PM Car BMW, Mercedes-Maybach & Range Rover and above all for all his foreign trips a Private Boeing Aircraft worth Rs 8,000 Crore !! Hypocrisy ki bhi ek seema hoti hai..”

Ahead of Modi’s Bengal visit, the party has also posed questions to the “Prachar Mantri”. “PM Modi should refrain from predicting what the election outcome will be in Bengal because he is a migratory bird who only visits during elections and barely knows this state. He should instead answer these questions. Why did he block Bengal’s MGNREGA and Awas Yojana following their defeat in the Assembly elections in 2021?” TMC asked.